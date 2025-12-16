FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

On December 16, 2025, school schedules across India are affected by severe air pollution, winter conditions and administrative requirements.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 07:03 AM IST

School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
The school schedule across India has been significantly altered due to worsening air pollution, winter weather, and administrative factors. The changes vary by region, with some areas shutting schools, while others continue with modified class formats. Here’s a breakdown of how different states are handling the situation.

Delhi-NCR: Schools Closed Due to Hazardous Air Quality

In Delhi-NCR, the air quality has deteriorated to a 'severe' level, prompting authorities to implement GRAP Stage-4 restrictions. As a result, all government and private schools in the region have been closed on December 16, 2025. Classes are being shifted to online platforms, and all outdoor activities such as sports and assemblies have been cancelled. Health officials are advising parents to keep children indoors to minimise exposure to harmful air pollutants.

Noida: Blended Learning Model for Schools

Unlike Delhi, schools in Noida have not been completely closed. Instead, a blended learning approach has been adopted. For younger students (up to Class 5), schools are conducting lessons entirely online. Meanwhile, students in Classes 6 and above are attending school in a hybrid format, with a mix of limited physical attendance and online classes. This setup aims to maintain academic continuity while ensuring the safety of students amid high pollution levels.

Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad: Offline Classes Suspended

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, the situation remains similarly challenging, with physical classes suspended due to the severe air quality. Schools have transitioned to online education, and some private schools are waiting for further directions from local authorities. The shift is in line with GRAP Stage-4 restrictions, which are enforced to protect students from the health risks posed by the hazardous air.

Telangana: School Holidays for VRO Examinations

In Telangana, schools are closed on December 16 and 17, 2025, as several institutions are being used as centres for the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examinations. This closure affects government and aided schools, as well as other institutions designated by district officials. Students are advised to keep an eye on official notices for updates on the reopening schedule.

Bihar: Schools Resume After Elections with Winter Timings

After the lifting of election-related restrictions, schools in Bihar are back in session on December 16, 2025. While schools are functioning normally, many institutions, especially primary schools, have adopted revised winter timings to accommodate colder mornings. This adjustment aims to ensure students' comfort and well-being during the chilly weather.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: No Holiday, Cold Advisory in Place

In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, schools remain open on December 16. However, education departments have issued cold-wave advisories for regions experiencing severe winter conditions. Adjustments to morning school hours have been made in colder districts to help students deal with the low temperatures.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Schools Operating Normally

In contrast to other regions, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have not announced any school closures or changes in class schedules. Schools in these states are operating as usual, although local authorities continue to monitor the weather and air quality to ensure student safety.

What Students and Parents Should Do

With the diverse range of responses across India, students and parents should stay updated through official school circulars and district advisories. Important factors to monitor include:

  1. AQI levels and GRAP updates for NCR regions
  2. Modifications to class schedules, including online or hybrid formats
  3. Health advisories on limiting outdoor activities

The situation remains fluid, and last-minute changes to school schedules are possible depending on the air quality or weather conditions. Therefore, it's crucial to stay alert to official announcements.

