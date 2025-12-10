FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail again due to…, says, ‘isolated and….’

Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Bengaluru Weather Update: City wakes up to chilly morning, to witness cold wave

BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’

BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister…

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

On 10 December 2025, schools in India face varied schedules due to weather disruptions, Cyclone Ditwah aftermath, teacher strikes, and winter conditions. Southern and coastal areas deal with rain and wind, while northern states face cold waves. Parents must check local school alerts for updates.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 06:58 AM IST

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As December progresses, several states across India are grappling with fluctuating weather patterns, the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, and ongoing teacher protests, all of which are continuing to affect school operations. On 10 December 2025, various regions will be adjusting their school schedules in response to weather advisories, local administrative decisions, and safety concerns. Here’s an overview of what parents, students, and educators can expect across the country.

Southern States: Weather Alerts and Cyclone Aftermath

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh

The impact of Cyclone Ditwah is still being felt across coastal districts in these regions, with scattered rainfall and gusty winds continuing to disrupt daily life. While no blanket holiday has been announced for 10 December, schools in affected districts are likely to make individual decisions based on local conditions. Some schools may opt for partial closures, reduced hours, or altered timings, depending on the severity of rainfall or waterlogging. Parents are encouraged to stay alert to any updates from their respective schools and follow local school alerts for the latest instructions.

Kerala

After observing holidays for local body elections on 9 and 11 December, most schools in Kerala are expected to resume on 10 December. However, the state remains under weather advisories due to unstable rainfall patterns, particularly in coastal and hill districts. Families are urged to check morning circulars or school communications for any last-minute changes to school timings or closures due to inclement weather.

Western India: Teacher Strikes and Regional Variations

Maharashtra

The ongoing teachers' strike in Maharashtra, particularly in the Marathwada region, continues to affect school operations. Many schools are expected to remain closed or operate under restricted schedules on 10 December. However, schools in major urban centres like Mumbai are likely to remain open as usual, barring any unexpected developments. Parents in areas affected by the strike are advised to confirm school schedules with local institutions for the most accurate updates.

Northern and Western Himalayan Regions: Winter Conditions and Safety Protocols

Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, the scheduled closure of schools in hill districts due to severe cold-wave conditions and early snowfall is already in effect. Schools in these areas are closed from 8 to 14 December as a safety measure, with poor visibility, dense fog, and treacherous travel conditions making it unsafe for students. Authorities have prioritised student safety and have opted for a temporary school closure to avoid any accidents or delays.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan

In the northern plains, school schedules will remain largely unaffected by holidays on 10 December. However, the region is experiencing heavy fog, cold temperatures, and reduced visibility. Many schools in these areas may adjust their start times to accommodate the weather conditions, potentially shifting to late starts or modifying schedules to ensure student safety during travel. Parents should verify with their local schools to confirm any changes to timings.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Given the fluid nature of weather conditions and ongoing administrative disruptions, parents and students must stay informed. Here are a few tips for navigating this dynamic situation:

  • Stay Updated: Regularly check school notices and official communications each morning. Weather patterns, especially in cyclone-affected or winter-impacted regions, can change rapidly.
  • Follow Local Weather Forecasts: In areas still experiencing the effects of Cyclone Ditwah or winter weather, monitor regional forecasts closely, as these may influence school operations on short notice.
  • Be Prepared for Hybrid Learning: Some schools may shift to hybrid models or reschedule classes in response to weather disruptions or teacher strikes. Be prepared for potential adjustments to class formats.
  • Utilise Time Wisely: In regions where schools are partially closed or operating on a reduced schedule, students should consider using this time to focus on academic revision or exam preparation.

On 10 December 2025, school schedules across India will vary widely due to the ongoing impacts of Cyclone Ditwah, cold weather, teacher protests, and local-level decisions. Southern coastal regions are cautiously monitoring rainfall, while northern states contend with fog and falling temperatures. Jammu and Kashmir continues to prioritise student safety with planned school closures, while Maharashtra faces disruptions due to strikes. Parents and students should remain flexible and rely on official school communications to stay informed and prepared for any last-minute changes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
Bengaluru Weather Update: City wakes up to chilly morning, to witness cold wave
BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’
BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister…
School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today
Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025
Italy's Deputy PM Tajani arrives in New Delhi for 2nd India visit of 2025
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail again due to…, says, ‘isolated and….’
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Adiala Jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement