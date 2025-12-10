School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

On 10 December 2025, schools in India face varied schedules due to weather disruptions, Cyclone Ditwah aftermath, teacher strikes, and winter conditions. Southern and coastal areas deal with rain and wind, while northern states face cold waves. Parents must check local school alerts for updates.

As December progresses, several states across India are grappling with fluctuating weather patterns, the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, and ongoing teacher protests, all of which are continuing to affect school operations. On 10 December 2025, various regions will be adjusting their school schedules in response to weather advisories, local administrative decisions, and safety concerns. Here’s an overview of what parents, students, and educators can expect across the country.

Southern States: Weather Alerts and Cyclone Aftermath

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh

The impact of Cyclone Ditwah is still being felt across coastal districts in these regions, with scattered rainfall and gusty winds continuing to disrupt daily life. While no blanket holiday has been announced for 10 December, schools in affected districts are likely to make individual decisions based on local conditions. Some schools may opt for partial closures, reduced hours, or altered timings, depending on the severity of rainfall or waterlogging. Parents are encouraged to stay alert to any updates from their respective schools and follow local school alerts for the latest instructions.

Kerala

After observing holidays for local body elections on 9 and 11 December, most schools in Kerala are expected to resume on 10 December. However, the state remains under weather advisories due to unstable rainfall patterns, particularly in coastal and hill districts. Families are urged to check morning circulars or school communications for any last-minute changes to school timings or closures due to inclement weather.

Western India: Teacher Strikes and Regional Variations

Maharashtra

The ongoing teachers' strike in Maharashtra, particularly in the Marathwada region, continues to affect school operations. Many schools are expected to remain closed or operate under restricted schedules on 10 December. However, schools in major urban centres like Mumbai are likely to remain open as usual, barring any unexpected developments. Parents in areas affected by the strike are advised to confirm school schedules with local institutions for the most accurate updates.

Northern and Western Himalayan Regions: Winter Conditions and Safety Protocols

Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, the scheduled closure of schools in hill districts due to severe cold-wave conditions and early snowfall is already in effect. Schools in these areas are closed from 8 to 14 December as a safety measure, with poor visibility, dense fog, and treacherous travel conditions making it unsafe for students. Authorities have prioritised student safety and have opted for a temporary school closure to avoid any accidents or delays.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan

In the northern plains, school schedules will remain largely unaffected by holidays on 10 December. However, the region is experiencing heavy fog, cold temperatures, and reduced visibility. Many schools in these areas may adjust their start times to accommodate the weather conditions, potentially shifting to late starts or modifying schedules to ensure student safety during travel. Parents should verify with their local schools to confirm any changes to timings.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Given the fluid nature of weather conditions and ongoing administrative disruptions, parents and students must stay informed. Here are a few tips for navigating this dynamic situation:

Stay Updated: Regularly check school notices and official communications each morning. Weather patterns, especially in cyclone-affected or winter-impacted regions, can change rapidly.

Follow Local Weather Forecasts: In areas still experiencing the effects of Cyclone Ditwah or winter weather, monitor regional forecasts closely, as these may influence school operations on short notice.

Be Prepared for Hybrid Learning: Some schools may shift to hybrid models or reschedule classes in response to weather disruptions or teacher strikes. Be prepared for potential adjustments to class formats.

Utilise Time Wisely: In regions where schools are partially closed or operating on a reduced schedule, students should consider using this time to focus on academic revision or exam preparation.

On 10 December 2025, school schedules across India will vary widely due to the ongoing impacts of Cyclone Ditwah, cold weather, teacher protests, and local-level decisions. Southern coastal regions are cautiously monitoring rainfall, while northern states contend with fog and falling temperatures. Jammu and Kashmir continues to prioritise student safety with planned school closures, while Maharashtra faces disruptions due to strikes. Parents and students should remain flexible and rely on official school communications to stay informed and prepared for any last-minute changes.