Child rights body asks Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves

Photo: PTI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to declare holidays in schools till the air quality in the national capital improves. The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB claims that air pollution affects seriously impacts children's health. The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action.

Read: NTA UGC NET 2022 final answer key OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic, result expected soon: Here's how to check

The city records a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 424, the worst this year on Tuesday.An AQI above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC)'s Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released in June, residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy due to poor air quality.

Air pollution rose to the upper end of the "severe" category at Burari Crossing (AQI 477), Bawana (465), Wazirpur (467), Narela (465), Vivek Vihar (457), Rohini (462), Jahangirpuri (475), Sonia Vihar (469) and Ashok Vihar (465).

(With inputs from PTI)