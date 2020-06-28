SC dismisses petition seeking cancellation of Rajasthan class 10 board exams

The Supreme Court on Sunday dismissed the petition seeking to cancel the Rajasthan government's decision to conduct the Class 10 Board exams on June 29 and June 30.

The petition was dismissed by the three-judge bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar as the petitioners could not show any evidence of new incidents of COVID-19 infections in any of the exam centres where the exams is supposed to take place.

The apex court stated that since the Rajasthan High Court order which was challenged on May 29, there have been no new COVID-19 cases in the exam halls.

It also directed the state government to take the necessary precautions as per the national guidelines and regulations.

The petition argued that around 120 schools in the states, which would be used in the state for the upcoming examinations, had been quarantine centres for migrant labourers. Thus, it stated that about over 11,86,418 students would be exposed to the virus if they are allowed to appear for the exam.

There are two remaining papers of the Rajasthan board examination scheduled to be held on June 29 and June 30. The Social Science exam will be held on June 29 and Maths paper on June 30.