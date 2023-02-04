SBO CBO 2022 interview call letter released at sbi.co.in, direct link here

File photo

SBI CBO 2022 Interview Admit Card: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) interview round. Candidates can download the SBI CBO 2022 Interview call letter from the official website at sbi.co.in till February 17, 2023. The SBI CBO Main result was released on January 30.

The SBI CBO 2022 interview round will be held for a total of 50 marks. This SBI recruitment drive will fill a total of 1422 vacancies in the organisation, out of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

SBO CBO 2022 interview call letter: Steps to download

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER” under the CBO post link

Enter your login details and submit

Check and download the interview call letter

Take a printout for future reference

SBO CBO 2022 interview call letter: direct link

