SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment: Last date soon to apply for 15 posts at sbi.co.in – Check salary, last date

State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 15 Dy. Manager, Chief Manager, Manager and various vacancies. The last date to apply is January 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Chief Manager (Company Secretary)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 76,010 – 89,890/-

Post: Manager (SME Products)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Pay Scale: 63,840 – 78,230/-

Post: Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant)

No. of Vacancy: 07

Pay Scale: 48,170 – 69,810/-

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Candidate must be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and Minimum of 7 years Post Qualification Experience.

Manager (SME Products): Candidate must have a full-time MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full-time B.E/B. Tech and Minimum 4 years post qualification experience.

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Candidate must have a Chartered Accountant and a Minimum of 3 years post qualification experience.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Pay the Application fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

For General/ EWS/ OBC candidates: 750/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website sbi.co.in from December 24, 2021, to January 13, 2022.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 24, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 13, 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022 notification: sbi.co.in