SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here

After the SBI SO Recruitment 2025 notification was released earlier this month, and the State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 on December 23, Tuesday. Eligible candidates have the last chance to apply.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

After the SBI SO Recruitment 2025 notification was released earlier this month, and the State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 on December 23, Tuesday. Eligible candidates have the last chance to apply and submit their applications through the official SBI recruitment portal, sbi.bank.in. 

The recruitment is ongoing on 996 vacancies for Specialist Officer across departments. The official notification was released on December 2, 2025, along with the opening of the online application window the same day. The last date to apply is December 23 before the registration process comes to a close as after this deadline SBI will accept no applications. 

Recruitment for the post of Specialist Officer is ongoing for multiple areas. Every vacancy has different educational qualifications, and experience requirements based on specific roles for which they have been created, and candidates must carefully check the official notification for eligibility criteria for the specific posts they are applying for. Candidates are requested to carefully check the eligibility criteria and the process for selection before filling out the form. 

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Application fee details 

For candidates in the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories the application fee is Rs 750. Whereas, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories do not require to pay any fee. The fee is supposed to be paid online through the payment mode available on the SBI recruitment website. 

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply 

-Visit the official SBI recruitment website at sbi.bank.in. 

-Click on the link for SBI SO recruitment 2025 and go through the notification once. 

-Fill in the basic personal details and generate a login ID to register. 

-Fill in the online application form with the required educational qualifications and work experience. 

-Upload the required documents in the format stated. 

-Pay the application fee online (for those who are required). 

-Submit the application form before December 23, 2025, and download the confirmation page for reference. 

