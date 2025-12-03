SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Sarkari Naukri alert for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, check eligibility and last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 is December 23, 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 996 posts. Online applications are being accepted for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 is December 23, 2025.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Eligibility

To apply for the SBI SCO recruitment, candidates should have a graduation degree from a government-recognised university. The age limit criteria are mentioned on the official website of SBI.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Selection Process

The selection process for SBI SCO recruitment includes shortlisting of the candidate, followed by one or more rounds of personal/ telephonic/ video interview and CTC negotiations. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by SBI. Merit list will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Application Fee

The application fee for SBI SCO recruitment is Rs 750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway available there. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking, etc., by providing the information as asked on the screen. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SBI.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification