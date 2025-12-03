SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Sarkari Naukri alert for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, check eligibility and last date to apply

19-Minute Viral Video: What’s the controversy all about and why you should refrain from sharing it
Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan's BIG revelation on jailed Pakistan ex-PM, says, 'Something irreversible has happened...'
Viral video: Sunny Deol performs asthi visarjan of Dharmendra with Bobby Deol in Haridwar, submerges his ashes in Ganga, fans get emotional
Who was Prince Patel? 18-year-old 'PKR Blogger' dies while riding bike at 140 kmph in Gujarat
Meet Uzma Khan, Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's younger sister, who recently visited him in jail, her profession is...
Meet 'Little Einstein', one of world's youngest PhD holder, earned bachelor's degree at 12, he studied...; his IQ is...
Unwanted Record Alert! Team India achieve baffling streak in ODIs, hit one-in-a-million nightmare
Who is Nupur Sanon? Kriti Sanon's sister who will soon marry Stebin Ben in big-fat Indian wedding at Udaipur, she has worked with Akshay Kumar in...
One-in-a-million moment: KL Rahul's 'not again' reaction goes viral as India lose 20th straight ODI toss
Sanchar Saathi App: Centre's HUGE clarification, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, 'Optional, can be deleted...’
EDUCATION
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 is December 23, 2025.
State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 996 posts. Online applications are being accepted for the position of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 is December 23, 2025.
To apply for the SBI SCO recruitment, candidates should have a graduation degree from a government-recognised university. The age limit criteria are mentioned on the official website of SBI.
The selection process for SBI SCO recruitment includes shortlisting of the candidate, followed by one or more rounds of personal/ telephonic/ video interview and CTC negotiations. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by SBI. Merit list will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only.
The application fee for SBI SCO recruitment is Rs 750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway available there. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking, etc., by providing the information as asked on the screen. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SBI.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Notification