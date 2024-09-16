SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification: Sarkari Naukri for 1497 posts, check eligibility and selection process

Education
State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts online. Interested candidates can apply for Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is October 4, 2024.
Vacancy Details
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidate must be a BTech / B.E. in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Software Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/
Electronics & Communications Engineering or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines with minimum 50% score.
Or
MCA or equivalent
Or
M.Tech / M.Sc in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics/
Electronics & Communications Engineering or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification