SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification: Sarkari Naukri for 1497 posts, check eligibility and selection process

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts online. Interested candidates can apply for Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is October 4, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must be a BTech / B.E. in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Software Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/

Electronics & Communications Engineering or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines with minimum 50% score.

Or

MCA or equivalent

Or

M.Tech / M.Sc in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics/

Electronics & Communications Engineering or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification