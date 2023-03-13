Search icon
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Only two days left to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer post at sbi.co.in, salary Rs 20 lakh

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview, followed by CTC negotiation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

File photo

Only two days left for the State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. However, This SBI recruitment drive will fill 1 vacant post. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 posts
Place: AML/CFT, Jaipur
CTC Range: Rs.15 to 20 lakhs per annum
Eligibility Criteria: Post Graduation in (Statistics/Maths/Economics) in First Division (60%) with working experience in R&Python, Sequel. Preference will be given to B. Tech (IT/CS), P.G. Diploma in Computer or PGDC and MIS.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview, followed by CTC negotiation

State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: Notification

