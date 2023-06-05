SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last day TODAY to apply for new State Bank of India vacancies at sbi.co.in

File photo

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process today for Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a Regular Basis. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organisation.

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023

Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 posts

Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

MMGS-III: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)

MMGS-II: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

SBI Recruitment 2023 last date to apply: June 5, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 How to Apply

Candidates can apply through the official website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification