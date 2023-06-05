Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last day TODAY to apply for new State Bank of India vacancies at sbi.co.in

The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last day TODAY to apply for new State Bank of India vacancies at sbi.co.in
File photo

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process today for Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a Regular Basis. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organisation.  

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 posts
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale
MMGS-III: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)
MMGS-II: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

SBI Recruitment 2023 last date to apply: June 5, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 How to Apply
Candidates can apply through the official website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.