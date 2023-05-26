Search icon
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for new State Bank of India vacancies at sbi.co.in

The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

File photo

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process soon for Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a Regular Basis. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organisation.  

SBI SCO Vacancy 
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 posts
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale
MMGS-III: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)
MMGS-II: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

SBI Recruitment 2023 last date to apply: June 5, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 How to Apply
Candidates can apply through the official website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification

