Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for new State Bank of India vacancies at sbi.co.in, check eligibility, last date

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for new State Bank of India vacancies at sbi.co.in, check eligibility, last date
File photo

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a Regular Basis. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organisation.  

SBI SCO Vacancy 
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 posts
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale
MMGS-III: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)
MMGS-II: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

SBI Recruitment 2023 last date to apply: June 5, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 How to Apply
Candidates can apply through the official website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.