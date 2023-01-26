Search icon
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Program Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Program Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in
File photo

State bank of India is inviting applications for Program Manager and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is February 9, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organisation.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Vice President (Transformation): 1 post
Candidate must be a Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognized University or Institution

Program Manager: 4 posts
Candidate must be a Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognized University or Institution

Manager Quality & Training: 1 post
Candidate must be a from a recognized university (Graduation or post-graduation degree in an HR field preferred but not mandatory)

Command Centre Manager: 3 posts
Candidate must be a from a recognized university (Graduation or post-graduation degree in a technical field preferred but not mandatory)

Selection Process: The selection is based on short-listing, interview and CTC negotiation

Application Fees: Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website  bank.sbi/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: notification

