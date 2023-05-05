SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in, pay scale up to 26 lakh

File photo

State Bank of India, SBI to conclude the recruitment process soon for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process will end on May 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 217 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Regular posts: 182 posts

Contractual posts: 35 posts

Essential Education Qualification: Candidates must have done BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in a relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Remuneration:

Post Name: Grade: Scale of Pay:

Post Name: Post Sr No 1& 2

Grade: MMGS III - Regular Position

Scale of Pay: Basic Pay: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Post Name: Post Sr No 3 to 18

Grade: MMGS II - Regular Position

Scale of Pay: Basic Pay: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Post Name: Post Sr No 19 to 33

Grade: JMGS -I - Regular Position

Scale of Pay: Basic Pay: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7/-63840

Post Name: Post Sr No 34 to 44 Contractual Position

The remuneration is payable over a period of 4 (3+1) years.

CTC range -From Rs.28.00 lacs to Rs. 31.00 Lacs.

Post Name: Post Sr No 45

Scale of Pay: CTC range -From Rs.23.00 lacs to Rs. 26.00 Lacs.

Post Name: Post Sr No 46 to 52

Scale of Pay: CTC range -From Rs.19.00 lacs to Rs. 22.00 Lacs

How to Apply: Candidates should have valid email ID / Mobile phone number which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc. by email or over mobile by SMS.

Selection process: The selection of Regular positions of JMGS-I/ MMGS-II will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. The shortlisting committee will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interview.

SBI RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION