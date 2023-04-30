Search icon
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 217 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in, check pay scale

The registration process will end on May 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 217 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

File photo

The registration process will end on May 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 217 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details
Regular posts: 182 posts
Contractual posts: 35 posts

Essential Education Qualification: Candidates must have done BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in a relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Remuneration:
Post Name:  Grade: Scale of Pay: 
Post Name: Post Sr No 1& 2 
Grade: MMGS III - Regular Position 
Scale of Pay: Basic Pay: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Post Name: Post Sr No 3 to 18 
Grade: MMGS II - Regular Position 
Scale of Pay: Basic Pay: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Post Name: Post Sr No 19 to 33 
Grade: JMGS -I - Regular Position 
Scale of Pay: Basic Pay: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7/-63840

Post Name: Post Sr No 34 to 44 Contractual Position

The remuneration payable over a period of 4 (3+1) years.
CTC range -From Rs.28.00 lacs to Rs. 31.00 Lacs.

Post Name: Post Sr No 45 
Scale of Pay: CTC range -From Rs.23.00 lacs to Rs. 26.00 Lacs.

Post Name: Post Sr No 46 to 52 
Scale of Pay: CTC range -From Rs.19.00 lacs to Rs. 22.00 Lacs

How to Apply: Candidates should have valid email ID / Mobile phone number which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc. by email or over mobile by SMS.

Selection process: The selection of Regular positions of JMGS-I/ MMGS-II will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview.  The shortlisting committee will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interview. 

SBI RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION

