SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last Date TODAY to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in – Details here

State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process for 4 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts today (March 31, 2022). The application process began online on March 4, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Chief Information Officer - 1 post
Chief Technology Officer - 01 post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) - 1 post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) - 1 post
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post of Chief Information Officer should have Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added edge
Candidates who want to apply for the post of Chief Technology Officer should have Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added benefit.
Candidates who want to apply for the post of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) should have a Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added advantage.
Candidates who want to apply for the post of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) should have a Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a relevant field, MBA will be an added edge.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee
General/EWS categories - Rs 750
SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying any application fee.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Online application beginning date - March 4, 2022
Online application last date - March 31, 2022.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Candidates should apply for the above-mentioned posts by March 31, 2022, via the official website - sbi.co.in. For further details, visit the link to the detailed notification issued by the State Bank of India.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: bank.sbi