SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last Date TODAY to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in – Details here

State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process for 4 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts today (March 31, 2022). The application process began online on March 4, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Chief Information Officer - 1 post

Chief Technology Officer - 01 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) - 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) - 1 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post of Chief Information Officer should have Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added edge

Candidates who want to apply for the post of Chief Technology Officer should have Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added benefit.

Candidates who want to apply for the post of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) should have a Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added advantage.

Candidates who want to apply for the post of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) should have a Bachelor's or Master’s degree in software engineering or a relevant field, MBA will be an added edge.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General/EWS categories - Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application beginning date - March 4, 2022

Online application last date - March 31, 2022.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates should apply for the above-mentioned posts by March 31, 2022, via the official website - sbi.co.in. For further details, visit the link to the detailed notification issued by the State Bank of India.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: bank.sbi