SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 641 posts, check salary, eligibility

The last date to apply for the same is June 7, 2022. A total of 641 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

File Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from the citizens of India for the engagement of retired SBI officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the same via SBI's official website - www.sbi.co.in. 

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here 

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interviews. 

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Salary structure 

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs 36,000 per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager Supervisor - Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs 41,000 per month Reporting Authority: AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer - Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs 41,000 per month Reporting Authority: AGM (AC) Network/AGM (S&P)

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in 

Step 2: Under 'Engagement of Retired Bank Staff on Contract Basis - Anytime Channels' click on 'Apply Online' 

Step 3: Register yourself by providing relevant details. 

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents. 

Step 5: Pay the application fees. 

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future use. 

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online

