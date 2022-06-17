SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 211 vacancies at sbi.co.in, check age limit, eligibility, other details

File Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Retired Officers. Candidates can apply for the same via SBI's official website - www.sbi.co.in. A total of 211 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the same is June 30, 2022.

Out of the 211 vacancies, 207 vacancies are for the recruitment of FLC Counsellors and four are for the FLC Directors.

SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates should be between 60-63 years of age as of June 15, 2022.

SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

It is important to note that the counsellors will be expected to counsel the public on all issues related to financial institutions, therefore, command of the local language (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is mandatory.

The retired employee should also have in their possession a smartphone.

SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and the interview process. The interview will be for 100 marks and the qualifying marks will be decided by SBI themselves.

SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go from Careers to Current Opening to Apply Online.

Step 3: If you are a new user, register yourself using your mobile number and valid email id.

Step 4: Log in after registration is complete.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Step 6: Upload a scanned copy of the required documents.

Step 7: Click on Submit.

Step 8: Take a printout of the application form for future use.