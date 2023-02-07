SBI Recruitment 2023: Jobs vacancies with salary upto Rs 48 lakhs per annum, know details here

SBI Recuitment 2023| Photo: File

State Bank of India (SBI) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI Recruitment 2023 from the official website-- www.sbi.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the SBI jobs is February 9. Through this SBI Recruitment 2023 drive, as many as 19 posts will be filled in the organisation.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Vice President- 2

Program Manger- 4

Manager Quality and Training- 1

Command Centre Manager- 3

Deputy Vice President- 6

Manager- 3

SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the job must have passed BCA.BSc (Computer Science)/ BTech (Computer Science/Information technology)/Full-time MBA/PGDM or any Graduate with a full-time PG Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Technology or the equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

Candidates applying for the job must not be more than 50 years of age.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary

Vice President- Rs 48 lakhs per annum

Deputy Vice President- Rs 33 Lakhs per annum

Manager- Rs 63,840

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to apply