SBI Recruitment 2023: Jobs vacancies with salary upto Rs 48 lakhs per annum, know details here

SBI Recruitment 2023 drive is looking for candidates to fill 19 posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

SBI Recuitment 2023| Photo: File

State Bank of India (SBI) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI Recruitment 2023 from the official website-- www.sbi.co.in.  Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the SBI jobs is February 9. Through this SBI Recruitment 2023 drive, as many as 19 posts will be filled in the organisation. 

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

  • Vice President- 2
  • Program Manger- 4
  • Manager Quality and Training- 1
  • Command Centre Manager- 3
  • Deputy Vice President- 6
  • Manager- 3

SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility 

Candidates applying for the job must have passed BCA.BSc (Computer Science)/ BTech (Computer Science/Information technology)/Full-time MBA/PGDM or any Graduate with a full-time PG Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Technology or the equivalent from a recognised Board or University. 

Candidates applying for the job must not be more than 50 years of age. 

Read: Job alert: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching positions available in govt schools, institutions

 

SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary 

  • Vice President- Rs 48 lakhs per annum 
  • Deputy Vice President- Rs 33 Lakhs per annum
  • Manager- Rs 63,840

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit official website-- www.sbi.co.in
  • Click on the SBI notification and refer to all details 
  • Fill out the Online Application Form
  • Take a print out of the same for future reference. 
Job alert: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching positions available in govt schools, institutions
