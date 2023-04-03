Search icon
SBI Recruitment 2023: Over 1000 vacancies with salary upto Rs 41000, important details here

SBI is looking for candidates to hire for over 1000 vacancies.

The State Bank of India is looking for applicants to hire for various posts. A total of 1031 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the SBI Recruitment 2023 Official Notification, the eligible candidates can apply for Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 02) Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 03) Support Officer-Anytime Channels (SO-AC) may apply Online preferably up to the Last Date 30.04.2023. Online Registration of Applications is in progress effective April 1, 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

  • Channel Manager Supervisor
  • Channel manager Facilitator
  • Support officer. 

SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary

Anyone who is selected for the job will get a handsome salary. Here is the post-wise company: 

  • Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels(CMF-AC): Rs 36000 (Rupees Thirty-Six Thousand) 
  • Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels(CMS-AC): Rs 41000 (Rupees Forty-one Thousand) 
  • Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs 41000 (Rupees Forty-one Thousand) 

