SBI Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 1438 posts at sbi.co.in, check salary, last date

The State Bank of India recruitment process for Collection facilitators posts to end soon. Online applications are for the engagement of retired officers/staff of SBI and erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) for the post of Collection facilitators on a contractual basis.

A total of 1438 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. Engaged retired Officers/Staff will be deployed at CPC/Regional Office/ AO (Administrative Office)/ ATC (Assets Tracking Centre) or any other office locations/establishments as decided by the LHO concerned. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till January 10, 2023.

SBI recruitment 2022: categories wise details

General: 680

EWS: 125

OBC: 314

SC: 198

ST: 121

Total: 1438

SBI recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary will be paid at monthly intervals. The monthly salary for the Collection Facilitators is as under:

Clerical- Rs.25000

JMGS-I- Rs. 35000

MMGS-II and MMGS-III- Rs. 40000

SBI recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate who is a retired officer or staff of SBI or other associates of the bank and who is not above 63 years of age on December 2022 can apply. Applicants should have a clean record of service and they should have knowledge and expertise in the role assigned to them.

SBI recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website's career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS/STAFF OF SBI & e-ABs ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Click on the “Apply Online” link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit

Take a printout for future reference

SBI recruitment 2022: Notification