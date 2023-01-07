Search icon
SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply SOON for 1438 posts at sbi.co.in, check salary, last date

SBI Recruitment 2023: A total of 1438 vacancies will be filled in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

The State Bank of India will soon end the hiring process for the position of collection facilitator. Online applications are being accepted for the position of Collection Facilitators, which will be filled on a contract basis by retired officials and employees of SBI and former Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs).

The organisation will fill 1438 posts in total. Retired officers and staff who have been hired will be stationed at CPCs, regional offices, administrative offices, asset tracking centres, and other sites as determined by the LHO in question. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023 at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2022: categories wise details
General: 680
EWS: 125
OBC: 314
SC: 198
ST: 121
Total: 1438

SBI recruitment 2022: Salary 
The salary will be paid at monthly intervals. The monthly salary for the Collection Facilitators is as under:

Clerical- Rs.25000
JMGS-I- Rs. 35000
MMGS-II and MMGS-III- Rs. 40000

SBI recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The candidate who is a retired officer or staff of SBI or other associates of the bank and who is not above 63 years of age on December 2022 can apply. Applicants should have a clean record of service and they should have knowledge and expertise in the role assigned to them.  

SBI recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website's career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
  • Click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS/STAFF OF SBI & e-ABs ON CONTRACT BASIS”
  • Click on the “Apply Online” link
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit
  • Take a printout for future reference

SBI recruitment 2022: Notification

