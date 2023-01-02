Search icon
SBI Recruitment 2023: Application process end soon for 1438 posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till January 10, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

The State Bank of India to end the application process next week for Collection facilitators posts on a contractual basis. Online applications are for the engagement of retired officers/staff of SBI and erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) for the post of Collection facilitators on a contractual basis.

A total of 1438 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. Engaged retired Officers/Staff will be deployed at CPC/Regional Office/ AO (Administrative Office)/ ATC (Assets Tracking Centre) or any other office locations/establishments as decided by the LHO concerned. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till January 10, 2023.

The candidate who is retired officer or staff of SBI or other associates of the bank and who is not above 63 years of age on December 2022 can apply. Applicants should have a clean record of service and they should have knowledge and expertise in the role assigned to them.  

Total Vacancies And Its Break-Up
General: 680
EWS: 125
OBC: 314
SC: 198
ST: 121
Total: 1438

SBI recruitment 2022: Salary 
The salary will be paid at monthly intervals. The monthly salary for the Collection Facilitators is as under:

Clerical- Rs.25000
JMGS-I- Rs. 35000
MMGS-II and MMGS-III- Rs. 40000

SBI recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official websites' career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
  • Click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS/STAFF OF SBI & e-ABs ON CONTRACT BASIS”
  • Click on the “Apply Online” link
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit
  • Take a printout for future reference

SBI recruitment 2022: Notification

