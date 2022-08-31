Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI Recruitment 2022 SCO bumper vacancies: Apply for 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: SBI has invited online applications for Specialist Cadre Officers posts for Wealth Management Business.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

SBI Recruitment 2022 SCO bumper vacancies: Apply for 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in
File photo

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 665 Specialist Cadre Officers posts in Wealth Management Business. The last date to apply is September 20. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Customer Relationship Executive: 5 posts
Regional Head: 12 posts
Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 37 posts
Senior Relationship Manager: 147 posts
Investment Officer: 52 posts
Relationship Manager: 335 posts
Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts
Manager (Business Development): 2 posts
Central Operations Team - Support: 2 posts
Manager (Business Process): 1 post 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Intimation charges: Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/ intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website sbi.co.in
  • Click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS
  • Register and login to apply
  • Fill in the required documents
  • Submit the from 
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

How to upload documents: 
Details of Document to be uploaded:
1. Brief Resume (PDF)
2. ID Proof (PDF)
3. Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
4. Caste certificate (PDF)
5. PWD certification (if applicable) (PDF)
6. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)
7. Experience certificates (PDF)/Driving License (Two-wheeler) (PDF)
8. Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer (PDF)
9. NOC (If applicable) (PDF)
10. Recent Photograph
11. Signature

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: sbi.co.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.