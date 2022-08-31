SBI Recruitment 2022 SCO bumper vacancies: Apply for 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 665 Specialist Cadre Officers posts in Wealth Management Business. The last date to apply is September 20. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Customer Relationship Executive: 5 posts
Regional Head: 12 posts
Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 37 posts
Senior Relationship Manager: 147 posts
Investment Officer: 52 posts
Relationship Manager: 335 posts
Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts
Manager (Business Development): 2 posts
Central Operations Team - Support: 2 posts
Manager (Business Process): 1 post
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Intimation charges: Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/ intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.
SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
How to upload documents:
Details of Document to be uploaded:
1. Brief Resume (PDF)
2. ID Proof (PDF)
3. Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
4. Caste certificate (PDF)
5. PWD certification (if applicable) (PDF)
6. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)
7. Experience certificates (PDF)/Driving License (Two-wheeler) (PDF)
8. Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer (PDF)
9. NOC (If applicable) (PDF)
10. Recent Photograph
11. Signature