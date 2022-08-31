SBI Recruitment 2022 SCO bumper vacancies: Apply for 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in

File photo

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 665 Specialist Cadre Officers posts in Wealth Management Business. The last date to apply is September 20. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Customer Relationship Executive: 5 posts

Regional Head: 12 posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 37 posts

Senior Relationship Manager: 147 posts

Investment Officer: 52 posts

Relationship Manager: 335 posts

Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts

Manager (Business Development): 2 posts

Central Operations Team - Support: 2 posts

Manager (Business Process): 1 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Intimation charges: Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/ intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

Register and login to apply

Fill in the required documents

Submit the from

Download and take a printout for future reference

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

How to upload documents:

Details of Document to be uploaded:

1. Brief Resume (PDF)

2. ID Proof (PDF)

3. Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

4. Caste certificate (PDF)

5. PWD certification (if applicable) (PDF)

6. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)

7. Experience certificates (PDF)/Driving License (Two-wheeler) (PDF)

8. Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer (PDF)

9. NOC (If applicable) (PDF)

10. Recent Photograph

11. Signature

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: sbi.co.in