SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for specialist cadre officers before THIS date at sbi.co.in - Know age limit

SBI Recruitment: The country's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' to fill 48 vacancies. The last date to apply for the post is February 25 and interested people can apply on sbi.co.in - SBI's official website.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Date of online test

The tentative date of the online test is March 20, 2022.