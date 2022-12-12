Search icon
SBI Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 55 Manager posts at sbi.co.in, check eligibility, salary

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process of Manager (Credit Analyst) posts today. Interested candidates can apply through the official website sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts in the organisation. Today, (December 12, 2022) is the last date to apply for SBI Manager recruitment 2022 at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Post: Manager (Credit Analyst)
No. of Vacancies: 55 posts
Salary: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)

Education qualification: Candidate must be a Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND (Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA. 

Specific Skills required: Analysis of Balance Sheet/ Appraisal/ Assessment of Credit Proposal, Credit monitoring and follow-up.

How to apply: Candidates should have a valid email ID/Mobile phone number which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advises etc. by email or over mobile by SMS.

SBI recruitment 2022: Steps to apply: 

  • Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
  • Click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS -CREDIT ANALYST”
  • Click on the “Apply Online” link
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the form, upload the documents 
  • pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout

SBI recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

