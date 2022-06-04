SBI Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 600 Channel Manager posts at sbi.co.in, know last date, how to apply

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 600 retired officers for Channel Manager posts. The last date to apply for the same is June 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same via SBI's official website - sbi.co.in. A total of 641 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interviews.

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Salary structure

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs 36,000 per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager Supervisor - Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs 41,000 per month Reporting Authority: AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer - Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs 41,000 per month Reporting Authority: AGM (AC) Network/AGM (S&P)

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Under 'Engagement of Retired Bank Staff on Contract Basis - Anytime Channels' click on 'Apply Online'

Step 3: Register yourself by providing relevant details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future use.

