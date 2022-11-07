SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for State Bank of India 1422 Circle Based Officer posts at sbi.co.in

File photo

Last date today to apply for State Bank of India (SBI) 1,422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in phases viz. Online Examination, Screening and Interview.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North Eastern: 300 posts

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07, 2022

Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)

Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Pay scale:

The basic salary is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus 2 advance increments (For work experience of 2 years or more in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Notification