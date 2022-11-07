Search icon
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for State Bank of India 1422 Circle Based Officer posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022 CBO bumper vacancies: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Last date today to apply for State Bank of India (SBI) 1,422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in phases viz. Online Examination, Screening and Interview.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts
Bhopal: 175 posts
Bhubaneswar: 175 posts
Hyderabad: 175 posts
Jaipur: 200 posts
Kolkata: 175 posts
Maharashtra: 200 posts
North Eastern: 300 posts

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07, 2022
Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)
Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Pay scale:

The basic salary is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus 2 advance increments (For work experience of 2 years or more in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Notification  

