SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

File photo

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the recruitment process already for 8 Specialist Cadre Officer posts in Various Disciplines on a Regular and Contract Basis. The last date to apply is April 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Executive (Economist)

No. Of Vacancy: 02

Also Read: Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for IT Inspector, Tax Assistant, MTS posts at incometaxindia.gov.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with 60% marks OR MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance with 60% marks and 3 Years of work experience.

Post: Advisor (Fraud Risk)

No. Of Vacancy: 04

Also Read: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams: Big Update on single-mode exam format

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Graduation and should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer and 5 years of experience.

Post: Manager (Performance Planning & Review)

No. Of Vacancy: 02

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a B.Com./B.E./B.Tech and PG in Management / MBA and 4 years of experience.

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking.

For GEN/EWS & OBC: 750/-

For SC /ST / PWD: No Fee

Also Read: BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Notification: Apply for 2187 posts, check pay scale, eligibility, selection process

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SBI Official website sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 08, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 28, 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.