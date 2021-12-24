SBI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist Cadre Officers - Know Salary, Eligibility

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Interested individuals can apply for the post of SCO on SBI's official website - sbi.co.in/careers.

The application process begins today, December 24 and the last day to apply for this post is January 13, 2022.

Total vacancies available in the bank for this position is 10 out of which 2 posts are of Chief Manager (Company Secretary), 6 posts of Manager and 7 posts of Deputy Manager (Chartered Accountant).

Eligibilty Criteria:

As per the notification, interested candidates should have an MBA/PGDM or equivalent postgraduate management degree from a recognized university.

For the position of Deputy Manager, the candidate should be a Chartered Accountant.

Age Limit:

- For the post of Chief Manage, the maximum age limit has been fixed at 45 years.

- For the post of Manager and Deputy Manager, the age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.

However, those belonging to reserved categories will be given age relaxation.

Notably, the entire application process will take place online. Candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750.