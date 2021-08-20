SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers posts, apply at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) applications process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Civil/ Electrical) posts is underway and the last date to apply is September 2. Interested candidates can apply through SBI’s recruitment website, sbi.co.in/web/careers.

According to SBI official notification, a total number of vacancies are 46, out of which 36 are for the Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) posts and 10 for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) posts.

Remuneration: Rs 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 (The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc. as per rules in force from time to time.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager: Engineer (Civil): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager: Engineer (Electrical): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates will be on the basis of an Online Written Test and Interview.

Online Written Test: The online written test will be conducted tentatively on September 25, 2021. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails.

The test may be held at Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh/ Mohali, Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi/ New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Panaji, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Ambala, Hissar, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Imphal, Shilong, Aizawl, Kohima, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Puducherry, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bardang/ Gangtok, Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Warangal, Agartala, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Dehradun, Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri centres.

Online Test (Tentative): September 25, 2021

Downloading Call Letter for Online Test (Tentative): After September 13, 2021 Onwards

Notification: sbi.co.in