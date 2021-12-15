SBI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies at sbi.co.in - Check eligibility, last date to apply, age limit

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) for 1226 posts. The registration process is underway and the last date to apply is December 29, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website – sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in 3 phases – Online Written Test, Screening and Interview. At every stage, candidates would be shortlisted based on the merit secured in that round. For the final selection, candidates will have to qualify in both Online Written Test and Screening round, separately.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

Minimum 2 years of experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as of 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India

SBI Recruitment 2021: Notification

According to the notification “the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank as on 01.12.2021. However, the maximum advance increment has been capped at 2 (two), irrespective of the duration of experience gained in previous employment. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.”

SBI Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to register for CBO- December 29, 2021



Online fee payment- December 9 to 26, 2021

Last date to edit applications- December 29, 2021



Last date to print online application- January 13, 2022



SBI CBO Admit Card- January 12, 2022 (Tentative)



SBI CBO exam date- To be announced later

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidate should apply who are "Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 01.12.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)."