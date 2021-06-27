SBI Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for these government job vacancies ends TOMORROW, details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the online application process for Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts. The last date for the submission of the application form is June 28 (Monday). Interested candidates are advised to complete the process as soon as possible.

The application process was started on June 15, 2021. Eligible Candidates can apply through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies to the post of engineer/fire.

SBI Engineer (Fire) Recruitment 2021 Details

1. Post: Fire Officer/Engineer

2. No. of Vacancy: 16

3. Pay Scale: 23700 – 42020/-

SBI Engineer (Fire) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Age: 40 years as of 31/12/2020

Educational Qualification:

1. BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR

2. B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/AICTE approved institution OR

3. Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR

4. Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Also, the candidate should be well skilled in fire safety norms and state/ central government rules and regulations in fire safety and security. Fire Prevention and Protection System knowledge such as Hydrant System, Fire Detection System, Sprinkler System etc, is must. He/ She should also have knowledge of evacuation problem and Fire Audit.