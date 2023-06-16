Search icon
SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: New vacancies for 194 FLC Counsellor and Director posts, apply at sbi.co.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 194 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is July 6, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

State Bank of India is inviting applications for Retired Bank Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 194 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is July 6, 2023. 

Important Dates
Opening date of application: June 15, 2023
Closing date of application: July 6, 2023

Vacancy Details
FLC Counsellors: 182 posts
FLC Directors: 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria
FLC Counsellors: As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related to financial institutions, proficiency in the local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential. The retired officer should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and knowledge of computers is essential.

FLC Directors: FLC Directors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related to financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential. The retired officer should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and knowledge of computer is essential.

Selection Process
The selection is based on shortlisting of candidates and interview round. Interview consist of 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank's website.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

