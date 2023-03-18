Search icon
SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 Retired Bank Officer posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

The last date to apply is March 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 868 posts in the organisation.

State Bank of India to conclude the recruitment process soon for Retired Bank Officer for Business Correspondent Facilitator posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is March 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 868 posts in the organisation. 

Education: No specific educational qualifications are required Since the applicants are retired officers of SBI, e-ABs and other PSBs.

Experience: The retired personnel should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Special Skill/ aptitude: The retired personnel should possess the special skill/ aptitude/ quality, as per the requirement for the post.

Selection Process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
Merit list: The merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.

How to apply: Candidates should have a valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advice etc. by email.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023 Notification

