SBI PO Prelims 2022 result soon: See how to check, other important details here

SBI PO Prelims 2022 result is expected to be out soon at sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the result for SBI PO Prelims 2022 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 from the official website-- sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelim exam 2022 was conducted on December 

The preliminary examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022, across the country at various exam centres. This recruitment drive aims to hire as many as 1673 candidates in the organisation. 

It is to be noted that those candidates who qualify for the examination are eligible to appear for Probationary Officer (PO) main examination. According to the official notice, the main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. 

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

  • Candidates should go to SBI official website- sbi.co.in
  • Go to career tab, and then on the latest announcement section
  • Candidates will have to enter their Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Post submitting the details, SBI PO prelims result 2022 will be displayed screen
  • Candidates should go through the same, download it and take its printout. 
