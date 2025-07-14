SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Sarkari Naukri alert for 541 posts, check eligibility and last date to apply

All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India is inviting applications for Probationary Officer posts till July 14, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Candidates must check that they have entered the right information in each respective field of the application form before submitting the form. No adjustments, revisions, or alterations will be permitted once the online application/registration window has closed. Any requests in this respect, whether made by hand, email, or the postal service, will be summarily refused and not accepted.

Candidates must have a degree from an accredited university in any field or possess an equivalent degree that the central government has approved. A provisional application may also be submitted by those who are in their last year or semester of graduation, provided that they provide documentation of their graduation exam passing by 30.09.2025 at the latest, should they be invited for an interview.

As of April 1, 2025, the candidate's age should not be less than 21 or more than 30. For example, candidates must have been born on or before April 1, 1995, and no later than April 1, 2004 (both days inclusive).

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page click on current opening available

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO direct link available

4. Register yourself and then fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Your application has been submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.