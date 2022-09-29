SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply for 1673 Probationary Officer posts sbi.co.in

File photo

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for 1673 Probationary Officer posts. The registration process for SBI Probationary Officer posts will begin today (September 22, 2022). The last date to apply is October 22, 2022. The candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Salary: Presently, the starting basic pay is 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) on the scale of 36000-1490/ 7-46430-1740/ 2-49910-1990/ 7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before declared 31, 2022.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online registration including Editing/ Modification of Application: October 12, 2022

Last date to submit Application Fee: October 12, 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards

How to apply:

Candidates can apply online only from September 22, to October 12, 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Selection procedure: The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-phase process:

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Preliminary Examination consisting of an Objective Test for 100 marks will be conducted online

Main Examination: Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.

Phase-II: Main Examination: Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Final Selection

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added to preparing the final merit list for selection.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Notification