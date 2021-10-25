SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Last day TODAY to apply for 2056 posts at sbi.co.in â€“ Check eligibility, other details

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process today (October 25, 2021) for 2,056 Probationary Officers (PO) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - sbi.co.in. The selection process is based on preliminary and main examination followed by group exercises and interviews or just interviews.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

The SBI has released a notification for 2,056 vacancies, of which

General Category: 810

Scheduled Caste (SC): 324

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 162

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 560

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 200

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. Chartered Accountants or cost accountants can also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Age limit

Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021 i.e candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1991, and not later than April 1, 2000 (both days inclusive). There is relaxation of age for some categories of candidates (like SC, ST, OBC, PWD etc), which can be checked in notification below.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Important dates Tentative

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held in November/December 2021. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in December 2021.

The online main exam will be held in December 2021 and its result will be declared in January 2022. The group exercises and interview or just interview will be conducted in the 2nd or 3rd week of February 2022 onwards, and the final results will be declared in February/March 2022.

The preliminary exam admits cards can be downloaded in the first or second week of November 2021. The call letters for Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ religious minority community candidates will can be downloaded from the first week of November onwards.