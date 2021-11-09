Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Education

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released at sbi.co.in- Check direct link here

The SBI PO admit cards 2021 have been released on the official website of the bank, and the direct link to download is mentioned below.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 07:48 AM IST

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the probationary officer (PO) 2021 on its official website on November 8, 2021. Candidates who wish to download the same can do so by visiting sbi.co.in.

The online preliminary call letter or admit card for the SBI PO recruitment exam 2021 will be made available on the official website for candidates to download till November 27, 2021. It is mandatory for all candidates to download the admit cards at the earliest.Those who wish to download the SBI PO admit cards 2021 can visit the official website of SBI and follow the steps mentioned below, or click on the direct link to download the SBI PO admit cards 2021 below.

Direct link to download SBI PO Prelims 2021 admit card

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the ‘Latest Announcements' section.Step 4: Click on the ‘Recruitment of Probation officers’ section.Step 5: Now, click on the 'Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter' option.Step 6: Enter your credentials such as registration number and password and click on ‘Submit’.Step 7: Your SBI PO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.The SBI recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill over 2,000 SBI PO vacancies, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General category, as per the official notification.

