SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here

The SBI PO Prelims recruitment exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour. This SBI recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies.

The State Bank of India is all set to declare the result of SBI PO Prelims Result 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the written exam for the post of Probationary Officer will be able to check the result online. SBI has not announced the result date and time yet. However, as per the information bulletin, the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be published in August or September 2025. Once released, SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will be available on the official website, sbi.co.in.

