Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Who was NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, who passed away in London at 94? He was born in...

Akshay Kumar’s fitness secrets at 57: Fasting, early dinners, no weightlifting and more

AA22xA6 story LEAKED? Allu Arjun, Atlee's Rs 800 crore film is time-travel sci-fi drama, Pushpa actor plays a father who meets.., fans react

SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwis

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13000 cr

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here

The SBI PO Prelims recruitment exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour. This SBI recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The State Bank of India is all set to declare the result of SBI PO Prelims Result 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the written exam for the post of Probationary Officer will be able to check the result online. SBI has not announced the result date and time yet. However, as per the information bulletin, the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be published in August or September 2025. Once released, SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will be available on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Prelims recruitment exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour. This SBI recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s step-by-step guide to join
Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s step-by-step guide to join
K-drama OTT release this week: From Twelve to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
K-drama OTT release this week: From Twelve to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applica
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
Meet woman who secured gold medal at BHU, cleared UPSC in first attempt with AIR...; now an IAS officer posted in...
Meet woman who secured gold medal at BHU, cleared UPSC in first attempt with AIR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE