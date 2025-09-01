Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE

Candidates who have appeared for probationary officer (PO) preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 09:23 PM IST

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE
SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary 2025 result on September 1, 2025. The preliminary examination was held on August 4, 2025 to fill 600 vacancies. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in. 

Steps to check SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result

  1. Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.
  2. Scroll down the homepage and click on "Careers".
  3. Then, click on "Recruitment Results".
  4. Click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-2026".
  5. You can check your scores by clicking on the "Marks secured by candidates" and roll-number wise result by clicking on the "Prelims Result".
  6. Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth to check your scores.

Get a direct link HERE.

