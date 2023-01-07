Search icon
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 expected soon at sbi.co.in, know how to check

State Bank of India to release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 soon. As per reports, the SBI PO Prelims result 2022 will be declared in January 2023. Once released, candidates can check the result for Probationary Officers posts through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. 

The SBI PO preliminary examination was held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify for the exam will appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. 

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Website to check result

  • sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website -- sbi.co.in/web/careers. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022" link 
  • Step 3: Enter the login credentials and other details in the prescribed format 
  • Step 4: Click on submit 
  • Step 5: Your SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed 
  • Step 6: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. 

