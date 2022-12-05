SBI PO Prelims 2022 admit card OUT: Check exam pattern, dates, how to download hall ticket here

SBI PO Prelims 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

Admit card for the SBI PO preliminary exam 2022 has been released by the State Bank of India on the official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the SBI PO exam 2022 can now download their admit cards from the official website-- sbi.co.in. Candidates will have to login with their roll number and date of birth. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the SBI PO Prelim admit card to the exam hall. Any candidate, who fails to bring the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment exam.

SBI PO Prelims 2022: Date and timings

The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The SBI recruitment exam will be conducted in four shifts with the first shift will start from 9 am to 10 am, the second shift being from 11:30 pm to 12:30 pm, the third shift to be held between 2 pm to 3 pm and the fourth shift to take place from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

SBI PO Prelim 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on careers link and a new page will open

On the homepage, Click on SBI PO prelims admit cards 2022 link

Enter the login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it.

SBI PO Prelims 2022: Exam pattern

The SBI PO Prelims 2022 will consist of three subjects including Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English section. The paper will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks.