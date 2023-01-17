Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI PO Prelim Exam 2022 result declared at sbi.co.in: Here's how to download and more details

SBI PO Prelim 2023 result has been declared today at sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

SBI PO Prelim Exam 2022 result declared at sbi.co.in: Here's how to download and more details
SBI PO Prelims 2022 result declared | Photo: PTI

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, announced the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website-- sbi.co.in. The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20 across the country.
 
This SBI Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted with the aim to hire a total of 1673 candidates. The SBI PO Main 2022 admit cards are expected to be released soon on the official website. 

SBI PO Prelims 2022 results: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • Go to the career section of official SBI website
  • Click on the link for SBI PO prelims 2022 results
  • Key in the required details and check your results
  • The online main exam will be held on January 30, 2023.

Read: LIC, UPSC, Indian Navy: Here's a list of top government jobs to apply for THIS week

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.