SBI PO Prelim Exam 2022 result declared at sbi.co.in: Here's how to download and more details

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, announced the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website-- sbi.co.in. The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20 across the country.



This SBI Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted with the aim to hire a total of 1673 candidates. The SBI PO Main 2022 admit cards are expected to be released soon on the official website.

SBI PO Prelims 2022 results: How to check

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Go to the career section of official SBI website

Click on the link for SBI PO prelims 2022 results

Key in the required details and check your results

The online main exam will be held on January 30, 2023.

