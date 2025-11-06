SBI PO Mains Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct LINK to download result PDF here

SBI PO Mains Results: Candidate who appeared in the mains examination can now check their qualifying status for the next stage of recruitment.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website -- www.sbi.co.in. Candidate who appeared in the mains examination can now check their qualifying status for the next stage of recruitment. The exam was conducted for 541 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) across SBI branches in the country. The mains examination served as the second stage, and its results decide which candidates progress to the next level.

Steps to check SBI PO Mains Result 2025

Candidates can check their results online through the official website of SBI by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI: www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Careers section and click on Current Openings.

Step 3: Find and click on the link “SBI PO Mains Result 2025”.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Download Link

Get a direct link to download the SBI PO Mains Result HERE.

SBI PO Result 2025 Next Stage

Those who cleared the SBI PO Mains result (Phase 2) will now move to the Psychometric Test, Group Discussion, and Interview round.