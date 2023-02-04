SBI PO Mains Result 2022 to be declared soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download

File photo

State Bank of India (SBI) to announce SBI PO Mains Result 2022 soon. Once released, candidates can download SBI PO mains results through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO mains exam was held on January 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1673 posts in the organisation. Candidates can go through the details on the official website of SBI.

According to the notification, the result will be declared in this month (February 2023). As per media reports, SBI PO Mains Result will be declared in the second week of February. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact result date.

SBI PO Mains Result 2022: How to check scores on sbi.co.in