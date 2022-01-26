SBI PO Mains 2021: Result released on official website - Check steps to download

SBI PO Mains Result 2021: National bank State Bank of India (SBI) declared the results for the SBI Mains 2021 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer on Wednesday (January 26). The result for SBI PO Mains is now available on the official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who sat for the Probationary Officers (Main Examination) 2021 can check their results on the website in easy steps.

The declaration of the SBI PO Mains Exam 2021 result was intimated by the State Bank of India via its official Twitter handle today morning. SBI wrote, “The wait is over! Probationary Officers (Main Examination) results have been announced. To know more, visit: sbi.co.in/web/careers.”

For candidates looking to check their results, here’s an easy step-by-step guide.

SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2021: How to download