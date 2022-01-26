Search icon
SBI PO Mains 2021: Result released on official website - Check steps to download

The declaration of the SBI PO Mains Exam 2021 result was intimated by the State Bank of India via its official Twitter handle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

SBI PO Mains Result 2021: National bank State Bank of India (SBI) declared the results for the SBI Mains 2021 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer on Wednesday (January 26). The result for SBI PO Mains is now available on the official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who sat for the Probationary Officers (Main Examination) 2021 can check their results on the website in easy steps.

The declaration of the SBI PO Mains Exam 2021 result was intimated by the State Bank of India via its official Twitter handle today morning. SBI wrote, “The wait is over! Probationary Officers (Main Examination) results have been announced. To know more, visit: sbi.co.in/web/careers.”

For candidates looking to check their results, here’s an easy step-by-step guide.

SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2021: How to download

  • Log on to the official State Bank of India website – www.sbi.co.in
  • Go to the Career section
  • Go to the link for SBI PO Mains Result 2021
  • The result for SBI PO Mains 2021 is accessible on a PDF
  • Download and save for future purposes

