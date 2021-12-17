SBI PO Mains 2021: Admit card released for probationary officers recruitment exam at sbi.co.in – Direct link

SBI PO main admit cards 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) call letter for the main online exam has been released. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. SBI exam is being conducted for the posts of probationary officers. The SBI online main examination for the post of the probationary officer is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022.

How to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021:

- Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

- On the homepage, click on the careers section.

- Under the 'Latest announcements' tab, click on the "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS" link.

- Click on the "Download Mains Exam Call Letter" link.

- Enter your registration number, password and captcha code.

- Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.